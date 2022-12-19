RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — RDU officials are anticipating hundreds of thousands of passengers to travel through the airport over the holiday season.

RDU’s vice president of communications Crystal Feldman said in a news conference Monday they’re expecting nearly 590,000 passengers to travel through the airport over the holiday season.

“We started to see an uptick in passenger traffic this past Saturday, December 17th, and we expect the busy travel season to run through January 3rd,” Feldman said.

Airport leaders anticipate the busiest travel day being this Friday, December 23. This comes as meteorologists are watching out for winter weather along the East Coast later this week.

“Everyone should check with their airline before coming to the airport. That is your best bet on knowing whether there are any changes or delays to your flight,” Feldman said.

Another piece of advice is to avoid wrapping any gifts you plan on bringing through the security checkpoint. Airport officials recommend either leaving those presents unwrapped or putting them in a gift bag.

It might be hard finding parking, especially over the next week, so make sure to book your parking online. You can do that here.