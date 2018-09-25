READ THE TEXT: 6 NC constitutional referendums on the ballot this fall
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN/AP) - The North Carolina General Assembly approved six constitutional referendums to put on ballots this fall.
Lawmakers agreed to submit to voters questions on whether to alter how judicial vacancies are filled and the composition of the state elections and ethics board. Other amendments would require photo identification to vote, lower the cap on income tax rates, expand crime victims' rights and enshrine the right to hunt and fish.
Click on each link below to find the full text explaining the amendment:
Protect Right to Hunt and Fish
Nonpartisan Judicial Merit Commission
Bipartisan Board of Ethics and Elections
Constitutional Amendment — Require Photo ID to Vote
