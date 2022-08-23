RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A company has issued a recall for one of its items sold at Wegmans stores.

Epicurean Butter LLC of Thornton, Colorado, is recalling its 3.5-ounce tubs of ” Wegmans Lemon Dill Finishing Butter.”

The announcement comes after a recall from their frozen dill supplier, SupHerb Farms, according to a release.

It says the herb supplier notified the company that certain lots of frozen dill could potentially be contaminated with Listeria.

The company found this through a test from one of the supplier’s food manufacturing customers in Canada that used the ingredient in one of their finished products.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes deadly infections in young children, frail or elderly people and those with weakened immune systems.

The FDA says healthy people may only suffer short-term symptoms like high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

However, the FDA says a Listeria infection could cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

According to the FDA’s website, tubs of the finishing butter were distributed at Wegmans Food Markets in New York, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, Virginia, North Carolina and Washington DC.

(Source: U.S. Food and Drug Administration)

The finishing butter comes in a 3.5 ounce, black plastic tub with a Wegmans label around and on the lid.

Officials say you can find a “Best By” and lot number printed with blue ink by the label around the cup.

Click here to see the list of products subject to recall.

Customers who purchased one of the recalled tubs are asked to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Customers with questions are directed to contact the company at 303-427-5527, Monday through Friday from 8:00am to 5:00pm Mountain Time Zone (MST).

The FDA says no illnesses have been reported in connection to the recall.