Recent drop in new COVID-19 cases in NC lines up with drop in testing

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The recent drop in new daily cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina appears to correlate with a decline in the average number of tests processed, a CBS17.com data analysis found.

CBS17.com graphed the seven-day rolling averages in both daily cases and tests recorded by the state on the Department of Health and Human Services from late March through Tuesday to determine how closely those statistical measures track with each other.

DHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen last week pointed out a decline in new positive cases, saying the trend line “is starting to dip downward” while also acknowledging “a slowing of testing” over the previous 7-10 days.

“Even with our improving trends, we know increasing testing is key,” Cohen said Aug. 13.

The data appear to bear that out.

CBS17.com used the seven-day rolling averages for its analysis in an attempt to smooth the occasional volatility that can appear in single-day totals.

Source: Daily updates from NCDHHS COVID-19 dashboard

That rolling average of new cases steadily climbed through the spring and early summer, reaching a peak of 2,024 on July 15 — the third of four consecutive days when that figure surpassed 2,000.

It then steadily dropped over roughly the next month, with its lowest point since mid-July coming Monday when it was at 1,239 before bouncing up Tuesday to 1,269.

But the rolling average of tests recorded by the state appears to follow a similar pattern.

Source: Daily updates from NCDHHS COVID-19 dashboard

That figure also steadily climbed through the spring and early summer months as testing became more widespread and accessible, peaking at roughly the same time as the average of cases did — at 24,550 on July 20.

That number also dropped over the following weeks, slipping to 18,831 on Aug. 8 before showing improvement over the week that followed.

And the percent positive — the percentage of tests processed that turns up new positive cases — would not seem to be a big factor in the drop in cases because it has been relatively steady over the past month, ranging between 6 percent and 8 percent since July 17.

North Carolina is one of 34 states or U.S. territories with a test positivity rate that exceeds the World Health Organization’s guidelines. That group recommends the figure be at 5 percent or lower for 14 days before reopening. According to data collected by Johns Hopkins University, that figure is at 5.87 percent for the state.

It also comes as the COVID Tracking Project, which collects and analyzes coronavirus-related data from all 50 states, said the number of daily tests processed each day across the country was an average of 68,000 lower than the testing rate in July.

It also reports that 15 states performed fewer tests over the past week than they did the week before that — though North Carolina’s inclusion on that list appears to be erroneous.

The tracking website shows the state with minus-194,215 tests processed on Aug. 12 — the day DHHS announced an error in the testing data submitted by LabCorp that resulted in an over count of the total number of tests by 221,444.

Using the revised numbers released by the agency, CBS17.com calculated that there were 153,762 tests processed in the past week — an increase of 21,942 from the preceding week.