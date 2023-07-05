RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Following multiple fires across the area in recent days and months, the Red Cross is being stretched thin.

“We have seen an uptick over the last several weeks and months,” Phil Harris with the Red Cross of the Sandhills said. “In Eastern North Carolina since June 1st, we’ve had 153 families needing Red Cross assistance and that’s over 400 people.”

But for them to lend a helping hand, they need help. Harris says donations of clothing, food and volunteers are needed more than ever right now.

“Responding is important but it’s also the casework afterward, so people can work with those families, find them other resources in the community,” Harris said.

And maybe most importantly, Harris says they need money to do the work they do.

“We’re able to get those dollars in play with a hotel, quick clothing, or a debit card for food,” he explained.

He says without community support during times like this, they can’t help those who need it most.

“Disaster is a team effort, so it takes our community,” Harris said.