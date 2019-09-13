Red Springs shooting suspect was out on bond for murder charge

RED SPRINGS, NC (WBTW) – Deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office have arrested a suspect in connection to a shooting in the Red Springs area.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, Jody Lee Hunt Jr. was arrested Thursday charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle. This charge is in connection to a shooting that occurred Sept. 4 at the Thunder Valley Oasis Store in Red Springs.

Prior to this arrest, Hunt was out on bond for charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Hunt was also on probation for a conviction of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury that occurred in 2017.

Hunt is currently being held at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1.5 million secured bond.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division conducted the investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

