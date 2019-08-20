Regal Cinemas offering unlimited movie pass; 6 Triangle theaters included

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — The way we watch movies keeps changing thanks to technology — and sky-high prices at some theaters.

Regal Cinemas wants to bring people back to their theaters and they’re offering subscription plans that will let moviegoers see as many movies as they like for a flat fee.

The Regal Cinemas in the Triangle — Chapel Hill, Apex, Raleigh (two locations), Cary and Garner — are all included in the basic unlimited plan.

For $18 per month, you can watch as many standard format movies as you want to. There are two other plans that offer more benefits, but the basic plan will allow you to visit any of the local locations.

You must be at least 16 years old to get a subscription and you have to use the Regal app and be a Regal Crown Club member.

For more information on the program, click here.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now