Registered NC sex offender arrested, accused of filming teen girls bathing: sheriff’s office

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man has been arrested and accused of sexually abusing two girls.

Detectives with Rowan County arrested Jacob Robert Mccoy, 35, for the sexual abuse of two girls, ages 12 and 13.

According to the sheriff’s office, this investigation began in December with it was reported to the department of social services that two female juveniles had been sexually assaulted.

Investigators allege that Mccoy secretly filmed the victims while bathing and “performing sexual acts.”

Mccoy was already registered as a sex offender and is now facing several charges including two counts of indecent liberties with a child, three counts of secret peeping, one count of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of failing to notify the sheriff’s office of having a social media account as a sex offender.