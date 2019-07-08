Registered NC sex offender charged with several sex crimes involving kids

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – A Leland man, who is a registered sex offender, has been charged with multiple sex crimes involving children, according to the Wilmington Police Department.

Linda Thompson with the WPD said that Bobby Lee Keyser, 57, was arrested Sunday after he was released from the hospital.

He faces multiple counts of sexual exploitation with a minor charges, indecent liberties with a child, and secret peeping. He also has been charged with statutory sex offense with a child under 15 and soliciting a child by computer.

He is currently being held under a $1 million secured bond.

According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, Keyser was convicted of multiple counts of indecent liberties with a child and second-degree sex exploitation of a minor in Cabarrus County in 2004. He was released from prison in March 2015.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now