Rehab project for bridge to popular NC island will mean lane closures

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (AP) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation says work to preserve a bridge linking a beach town to the mainland is going to impact residents and beachgoers into next year.

The department says in a news release that a lane closure will begin this weekend on the Odell Williamson Bridge on N.C. Highway 904 over the Intracoastal Waterway.

A lane will close overnight Sunday through Thursday.

After Labor Day, the department says lane closures will last longer, but no lane will be closed between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays.

The department says work is scheduled to be complete in the spring of 2022.