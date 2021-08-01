Rehab project for bridge to popular NC island will mean lane closures

North Carolina news

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WECT image

OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (AP) – The North Carolina Department of Transportation says work to preserve a bridge linking a beach town to the mainland is going to impact residents and beachgoers into next year.

The department says in a news release that a lane closure will begin this weekend on the Odell Williamson Bridge on N.C. Highway 904 over the Intracoastal Waterway.

A lane will close overnight Sunday through Thursday.

After Labor Day, the department says lane closures will last longer, but no lane will be closed between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. and 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. Sundays through Thursdays.

The department says work is scheduled to be complete in the spring of 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Click here for full list of trending stories