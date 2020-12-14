Reidsville woman stabbed family friend at gathering while intoxicated, deputies say

by: FOX8 Digital Desk

Kimberly Sue Gauldin

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A woman was arrested after stabbing a family friend during a gathering in Reidsville, according to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office.

Early Sunday morning, deputies responded to a stabbing on the 200 block of Amy Lane in Reidsville.

Deputies believe that Kimberly Sue Gauldin, 44, of Reidsville, was hosting a small gathering at her home on Saturday.

Shortly before midnight, deputies say Gauldin was intoxicated and got in an argument with a family member.

A friend of the family, 43-year-old Adrian Brooke Riley, of Pelham, tried to intervene.

Gauldin then began stabbing Riley. Riley was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Rockingham County deputies arrested Gauldin and charged her with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

She received a $500,000 secured bond.

