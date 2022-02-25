RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – From the Carolinas to Ukraine, faith-based relief organizations are on their way to Eastern Europe to help people fleeing Russian attacks.

North Carolina-based non-profit, Samaritan’s Purse, is sending 24 people to Poland, Moldova and Romania.

“This fighting that we’ve seen is tragic,” said Franklin Graham, the president of Samaritan’s Purse. “As the fighting continues, there’s going to be more and more and more people coming across those borders.”

Samaritan’s Purse has been providing crisis response aid across the globe for more than 50 years.

Their plan now is to work with local officials and families on the ground at each border crossing with anything they might need. Each team will also have medical personnel on standby.

“We want to comfort the people, love the people and help the people as much as we possibly can,” Graham said.

The organization also has a mobile hospital they’re preparing to pack up.

“We can take it to Greensboro, put it on our cargo plane and take it to Eastern Europe within a matter of hours if it’s needed,” Graham said.

But they’re not the only group from the Southeast rushing to help. The organization, Water Mission, is also sending assessment teams from South Carolina to Eastern Europe.