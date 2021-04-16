Reminder: No-cost, at-home COVID-19 test kits are available in NC. Here’s how to get one.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Now available in North Carolina to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic: no-cost, at-home COVID-19 testing kits.

Courtesy of a pilot program between the N.C. Department of Health & Human Services and North Carolina-based Labcorp, the tests were made available to those receiving Food and Nutrition Services and/or are disabled and experiencing barriers to getting tested.

When the program rolled out in March, 35,000 of the test kits were available. Officials have not indicated how many more may be left up for grabs.

Eligible North Carolinians can request a Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kit be shipped overnight directly to their homes.

The test kit includes test supplies (nasal swab, sample container, etc.), detailed instructions, and prepaid specimen return shipping materials to make mailing samples back to Labcorp for testing easy and convenient.

Officials say results are typically reported back to the individual within 24 to 48 hours from the time the specimen is received at the lab.

Once processed by Labcorp, test results are accessed by the customer via the Pixel by Labcorp website.

“As a North Carolina-based company that is committed to quality healthcare for all, we are delighted to collaborate on this important initiative. We believe this program will help protect some of our most vulnerable citizens and promote health and safety in our communities,” said Brian Caveney, M.D., chief medical officer and president, Labcorp Diagnostics.

Who is eligible for the no-cost test collection kit program?

· Persons who receive Food and Nutritional Services (FNS) benefits

· Persons with disabilities such as cognitive/intellectual, physical and sensory, substance abuse, mental health and other disabilities that impact their ability to access COVID-19 testing sites