Renderings show massive 3-story Publix planned for NC city

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A new Publix is on the way to Greensboro, according to the company.

On Monday, a spokesperson announced that Publix Super Markets will be opening a location at Westover Gallery on the northeast corner of Westover Terrace and Mill Street.

The store is expected to open in fall 2024.

Renderings by West & Stem Architects shows the design plan which includes three floors, the first two floors serving as a parking deck.

(Courtesy of West & Stem Architects via Marty Kotis)

(Courtesy of West & Stem Architects via Marty Kotis)

(Courtesy of West & Stem Architects via Marty Kotis)

(Courtesy of West & Stem Architects via Marty Kotis)

Marty Kotis, the owner of the site of the planned store, said this represents eight years of hard work.

Kotis said in a Facebook post, “What’s exciting for me about this project: 1) the first Publix in Greensboro proper (the closest one is basically in Jamestown), 2) a mid-rise building (we don’t have enough in the city), 3) a grocery store along the greenway that will serve much-needed areas surrounding downtown, and 4) it continues to complete my vision for Midtown that started back in 1991!”

There is closest Publix in Greensboro is located at 6029 W. Gate City Boulevard. The company also has locations in High Point, Burlington, Winston-Salem and Clemmons.