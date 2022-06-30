OCEAN ISLE BEACH, N.C. (WNCN) — A critically acclaimed television series that has been renewed for its third season has been filming this month along the North Carolina coast.

Hightown, which appears on the Starz premium cable channel, is about a female federal fisheries agent who works her way into being assigned to a drug/murder investigation with a state agency — while herself abusing drugs and alcohol.

Starz describes the show as “one woman’s journey to sobriety, overshadowed by an unfolding murder investigation.”

The show filmed its first season in Provincetown, Massachusetts, where the TV drama is set.

But, in 2020 and in January 2021, the series was filmed in the Wilmington area.

Twice earlier this month, Hightown filming was in the Ocean Isle Beach area of Brunswick County.

On June 2 and 22, filming took place at Ocean Isle Beach Super Track & Batting Cages, which is just across the bridge from the island of Ocean Isle. Filming also took place in other areas of Ocean Isle.

WECT reported Hightown filming also took place in May in Wilmington.

Hightown series filming in June at Ocean Isle Beach Super Track & Batting Cages. Photo courtesy: Ocean Isle Beach Super Track & Batting Cages

Monica Raymund plays the leading role with James Badge Dale as a key main character. Season two featured Luis Guzmán in a recurring role.

The latest new episode of the show aired just after Christmas 2021.