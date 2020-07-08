ReOpen NC presents case for Gov. Cooper’s impeachment to NC lawmakers

Gov. Roy Cooper listens to a question during a briefing at the Emergency Operations Center in Raleigh, N.C., Wednesday, July 1, 2020. (Ethan Hyman/The News & Observer via AP)

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A group is calling for Gov. Roy Cooper’s impeachment over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as North Carolina’s numbers continue to rise.

“We the people of North Carolina must act now,” said ReOpenNC organizer Ashley Smith.

The small crowd of ReOpenNC supporters took to the halls of the North Carolina General Assembly on Wednesday. They had one question for lawmakers on both sides of the aisle.

“We have asked each elected official of the NCGA to tell us, ‘Where do you stand: for the people who are suffering or with Cooper,'” Smith said. “The only hope to save our state from a Democratic socialist takeover is the North Carolina General Assembly.”

Many lawmakers after meeting with ReOpen NC organizers seemed split on the legality of Cooper’s executive orders.

“The law said he should’ve gotten approval,” said Rep. Keith Kidwell (R). “The only thing the law didn’t spell out was how long he had to give them to respond, and he decided 30 minutes was enough.”

Ultimately, it will be up to a Wake County Superior Court judge to weigh the merits of executive powers after Lt. Gov. Dan Forest (R) filed a lawsuit against Cooper.

“It’s not for you or I to decide what’s constitutional,” said Rep. Darren Jackson (D). “Courts decide what’s constitutional.”

One thing Democrats and Republicans seem to agree on is articles of impeachment.

“I think that is ridiculous,” Jackson said. “The governor has done nothing wrong to warrant impeachment, and I fully support the governor’s actions.”

“If I thought we could prevail, it’s something I would likely consider and very likely submit those articles,” Kidwell said. “The problem is, if you look at what happened with Donald Trump, it increased his popularity, and I don’t want to help Roy Cooper any.”

Smith’s petition for impeachment has gathered more than 5,900 signatures.

House Speaker Tim Moore (R) met with the ReOpen NC organizers Tuesday afternoon.

