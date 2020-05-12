ReOpen NC protesters to gather again in Raleigh Tuesday as Phase 1 reopening continues

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Protesters will be back in Raleigh once again on Tuesday to call for Gov. Roy Cooper to reopen the state fully amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes just days after the state entered Phase 1 of Cooper’s reopening plan.

The crowds at the ReOpen NC protests have shrunk considerably since they began around a month ago.

At one point the rallies were drawing a crowd of more than 1,000 people.

Last week there were barely enough people to pack a downtown parking lot.

Many of the protesters last week told CBS 17 their friends stayed home to prepare to reopen their small businesses.

The question now becomes: since many non-essential businesses are open at 50-percent capacity will business owners show up?

Others who have participated in the protests previously said interest has dwindled since one administrator tested positive for COVID-19 and another left the organization after a series of arrests.

For the past few weeks, ReOpen NC protesters have been met by counterprotesters in the health care field who have said reopening too quickly isn’t safe.

