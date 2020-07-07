ReOpen NC urges state leaders to impeach Gov. Roy Cooper

RALEIGH, N.C. — The group who held protests in downtown Raleigh pushing for Gov. Roy Cooper to reopen North Carolina are now calling on the General Assembly to impeach him.

The group ReOpen NC sent a letter to state leaders asking them to join their effort to impeach Gov. Cooper.

This comes after the governor issued a statewide face mask mandate and paused the reopening process for at least three weeks.

In the letter, the group said if they are ignored, they will take their action to the polls.

An association representing bowling establishments across North Carolina can reopen immediately following a court’s ruling on Tuesday.

Superior Court Judge James L. Gale presided over the order that will allow members of the North Carolina Proprietors Association, Inc. to “immediately resume operation of their bowling alleys.”

The alleys must comply with mandatory operational guidelines which include limiting the number of patrons in the business, all patrons over the age of 2 wearing a mask with exceptions, and keeping one lane empty between bowling groups.

The order outlines 15 guidelines that must be followed.

Gov. Roy Cooper has filed for a motion for stay until the Court of Appeals or Supreme Court can hear or decide on the matter.

Cooper has asked for an expedited review of the motion for stay – saying the reopening of bowling alleys can possibly cause “irreparable” harm.