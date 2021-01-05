Rep. Deborah Ross believes new administration will help get COVID-19 vaccines, relief to NC

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – First-time member of Congress Deborah Ross believes a new administration in the White House will help the effort to get vaccines to North Carolina as quickly as possible.

“Once the administration shifts, I think we’ll have even more focused attention on availability, accessibility, and equity.”

Ross represents the newly drawn 2nd Congressional District which is entirely of Wake County.

As North Carolina prepares to move into the next phase of vaccine distribution, Ross has seen the lines of senior citizens waiting outdoors for the shot in Florida. Her own uncle, who is in his 80s, waited five hours.

“I think we need to avoid that throughout the country. And that means we need a precision rollout of vaccine availability.”

That also means people have to be willing to get vaccinated. Ross said the federal and state government have to work hard to make sure people are educated over and over.

“The more information — truthful information — that people have, the more examples of people getting the vaccine and having it be a positive experience, the more we will be able to get our people vaccinated safe and healthy,” she said.

Ross said she stands by Democrats in helping Main Street and beyond in another COVID-19 relief package.

“Our state and local governments are going to be facing budget shortfalls in this coming fiscal year,” Ross said. “Particularly in Wake County, they have done yeoman’s work to get resources to our people, but they are not bringing in as much revenue because of the coronavirus.”