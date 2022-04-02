RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – North Carolina representative Madison Cawthorn (R) was at the forefront of the news again this week, when he claimed in an interview, that fellow lawmakers invited him to an orgy and did cocaine in front of him.

The comments from Cawthorn, who is now in his 14th month as a congressman, came during a discussion on the Warrior Poet Society podcast with host John Lovell.

He was asked if the TV show “House of Cards” was fictitious or “closer to a documentary.”

House of Cards is set in present-day Washington, D.C. It is the story of Frank Underwood, a Democrat, from South Carolina’s 5th congressional district, and the House Majority Whip, who was passed over for appointment to Secretary of State. The two planned to seek revenge together.

“The only thing that isn’t accurate about that show is that you could never get a piece of legislation about education passed that quickly,” Cawthorn said to Lovell. “Then all of the sudden you get invited to, ‘Well hey, we’re going to have kind of a sexual get together at one of our homes, you should come.’”

He continued, “I’m like, ‘What did you just ask me to come to?’” Cawthorn added. “And then you realize they are asking you to come to an orgy.”

Cawthorn also said he had seen some people who advocate for the fight against addiction, use cocaine in front of him.

According to witness accounts, Arkansas congressman Steve Womack stood up in a meeting with his colleagues, and said he was getting questions from his constituents about cocaine and orgies.

Womack remarked that many lawmakers go to bed at 9 p.m. and still use fax machines and flip phones and that it’s inappropriate for Cawthorn to paint them with a broad brush.

Additionally, on Wednesday, Minority leader Kevin McCarthy said Cawthorn gave him no evidence to back up the cocaine characterization. The explanation for the cocaine allegation was that “he thinks he saw maybe a staffer in the parking garage from 100 yards away.”

“He’s lost my trust, and he’s gonna have to earn it back,” McCarthy said.

However, Cawthorn didn’t back down.

In a statement posted by himself on Twitter on Saturday, Cawthorn said “Corruption and unethical activities exist in Washington. It’s an indisputable fact. If you don’t think that’s true, you’ve not witnessed the Swamp.”

It continued, “My comments on a recent podcast appearance calling out corruption have been used by the left and the media to disparage my Republican colleagues and falsely insinuate their involvement in illicit activities…It’s all about power – but my colleagues and I are fighting that corruption.”

Finally, Cawthorn took a stance on “how best to address this controversy”, he said.

“If you want someone who will throw the entire DC swamp into a meltdown because I call out corruption – send me back,” he wrote. “If you want Washington to operate without accountability, send someone else.”