Rep. Mark Walker tests negative for COVID-19 after concerns of possible exposure

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Congressman Mark Walker says he has tested negative for COVID-19 after saying he might have been exposed to the virus just days ago.

In a tweet Tuesday, the U.S. representative for North Carolina’s 6th district says that he is “grateful to test negative for COVID”.

“However, makes me think of all those struggling with this dreaded illness unable to spend time with family,” Walker’s tweet continued.

Walker’s news of a negative test comes on the heels of him announcing on Monday that he wouldn’t be present when legislators vote on the $900 billion stimulus bill since passed by Congress after possible virus exposure.

Walker said in a statement that “After being informed of a possible exposure to COVID-19, I have decided out of precaution to not travel by air to Washington this evening.”

He did, however make a statement regarding the latest stimulus agreement:

“However, I want to make sure the record is clear: As millions of Americans and their businesses suffer from a generational pandemic, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has repeatedly negotiated against their interests and held up aid for critical months. The result of her grandstanding and partisanship is a ‘too little, too late’ $600 check hidden within a thousand-page bill Congress has been asked to blindly pass without review. Thus, producing a bill that is flawed in both its content as well as its process. Given its impact, I can’t in good faith vote for legislation of this magnitude without first thoroughly examining its contents and how it affects North Carolinians and their futures. The text of this bill was released at 2pm. Speaker Pelosi won’t read it and much of her caucus will pass it by texting their vote in.” REP. MARK WALKER

Walker currently serves as the head of the Republican Study Committee and vice-chair of the House Republican Conference. He is planning to run for a North Carolina U.S. Senate seat in 2022.