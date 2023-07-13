CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Wednesday marked a major update in repairs for Carowinds’ roller coaster, Fury 325. The popular Carolina theme park removed the existing damaged support column that was on the coaster.

Authorities with Carowinds said the park plans to replace the existing support column with a new steel column fabricated by Bolliger & Mabillard, the ride manufacturer.

“This replacement requires meticulous preparation and detailed execution,” Carowinds said.

Carowinds said on Wednesday that cranes arrived to securely hold and position the roller coaster’s track element while removing the existing column’s components.

“Hydraulic jacks will assist in lifting the column out of its foundation. Once successfully removed, the column will be carefully transported to a secured backstage area of the park. Grout pockets will undergo thorough cleaning to prepare for the installation of the new column,” Carowinds officials said.

Authorities said every step in this process, from material delivery to installation, will be carefully monitored and adjusted as necessary to uphold the integrity of the structure.

“Once the installation is complete, as part of our standard safety protocol, a comprehensive series of tests will be conducted to ensure the coaster’s safety and integrity. These will include an accelerometer test that uses sensors to measure any variation in the ride experience,” Carowinds officials said. “After that, we plan to operate the ride for 500 full cycles, performing tests and inspections of the entire ride throughout that period.”

Once this phase is completed, Carowinds said they plan to ask B&M and a third-party testing firm to perform a final inspection. Carowinds said it plans to work with the NC Department of Labor’s Elevator and Amusement Device Bureau to prepare Fury 325 for reopening.

Carowinds said Fury 325 is North America’s tallest, fastest, and longest giga coaster. Riders reach a peak height of 325 feet following a dramatic 81-degree drop. The roller coaster can reach speeds of up to 95 mph.