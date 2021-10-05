Report: Marine who spoke out against U.S. leaving Afghanistan to be freed from Camp Lejeune brig on Tuesday

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Marine who spoke out against how the U.S. exited from Afghanistan and was later placed in the brig at Camp Lejeune was scheduled for release on Tuesday.

FoxNews.com reports former Marine Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller was initially jailed last Monday after he refused an order to stop making posts on social media that were critical to the Afghanistan withdrawal. One of those posts was a video that featured Scheller criticizing specific military members for their roles.

Scheller was three days from being able to retire when he was relieved of his command and put into the Camp Lejeune brig. Last Sunday, people in Jacksonville protested at the Freedom Fountain the arrest of Scheller

FoxNews.com said it was unclear when on Tuesday and why Scheller was being released.