Report: NC couple beat man with brick, two-by-four when he tried to break up their fight

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A man and a woman were arrested Thursday after deputies say they beat another man with a brick and a two-by-four for trying to break up a fight between them.

Colby Lane Powers, 26, and Casey Nicole Murphy, 29, are charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Murphy is also charged with injury to real property, possession of a controlled substance Schedule II, possession of a controlled substance Schedule VI, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Deputies say the incident happened when the couple was visiting a friend at a home on Bexley Lane in Lincolnton. During their visit, the duo “became combative toward each other.” When they were asked to leave, the couple continued fighting in the front yard, the report states.

Eventually, the victim came out of the home and tried to break up the fight. That’s when deputies say Powers and Murphy began fighting with the victim, “striking him on the body and head” with a two-by-four piece of wood and a masonry brick.

When deputies got to the home, they found the victim bleeding in the yard and Powers and Murphy trying to run away from the scene.

The victim was rushed to the hospital for his injuries. There is no word on his current condition.

Powers and Murphy were taken to the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center. He was placed under a $35,000 bond and she a $37,000 bond.

