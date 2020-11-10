Report: NCDHHS Secretary Mandy Cohen being considered for Biden cabinet position

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One of North Carolina’s own health officials could be headed to Washington to serve on President-elect Joe Biden’s cabinet, reports say.

POLITICO is reporting North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen is being considered for a top spot in the Biden Administration.

The POLITICO report says that Cohen is being considered for Health and Human Services Secretary at the federal level.

The news organization says the people who are being considered are based on dozens of conversations with Biden aides, his close allies, lobbyists, and Capitol Hill staff.

“Several of the contenders for top health positions in a Biden administration have already been working for the campaign or transition, advising Biden on both the policies and staffing needed to tackle the pandemic and protect the Affordable Care Act,” POLITICO reports.

POLITICO says others in the mix to lead the Department of Health and Human Services are former Surgeon General Vivek Murthy and New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Gov. Roy Cooper selected Cohen as DHHS secretary in January 2017. Cohen also works as an adjunct professor in health policy and management at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Cohen was a top official at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services under the Obama administration before she was tapped to run North Carolina’s health agency.