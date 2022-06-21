MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — North Carolinians are more patriotic than their counterparts to the south, according to data released by WalletHub on Monday.

North Carolina ranked No. 17 on the list, with South Carolina following at No. 26.

Alaska, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota and Oregon were ranked as the top five, respectfully, with Arkansas coming in last place.

The rankings used 13 markers to determine patriotism, which include how many military members a state has, how many veterans there are, how many people volunteer, jury participation and voter turnout in the 2020 election.

It also showed that states that voted a Republican majority in 2020 had an average rank of 26.08, with Democrat-majority states ranking at 24.92.

South Carolina’s ranking dropped compared to last year, when WalletHub declared it as the No. 19 most-patriotic state. North Carolina ranked No. 25.

This year, Georgia, Alaska, Texas, South Carolina and Alabama had the highest number of military enlistees, according to WalletHub. North Dakota ranks as the lowest.

When it comes to veterans per capita, Alaska, Virginia, Wyoming, Montana and Hawaii topped the list, with New York taking the bottom spot.