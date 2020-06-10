Report: President Trump says NC will be one of the first states in which he restarts rallies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — When President Trump resumes his campaign rallies, North Carolina will be one of the first states he visits, per the Washington Post.

A tweet from Washington Post White House reporter suggests that North Carolina will be among three other states — Oklahoma, Florida and Arizona — that the president is considering visiting.

Trump’s campaign manager recently said the president will re-launch in-person campaign rallies in the next two weeks. Trump rallies traditionally pack tens of thousands of people into arenas or outdoor amphitheaters.

Trump has not held a rally since March.

That’s when the coronavirus pandemic halted in-person campaigning and large events. They are still working out the exact time and locations of the rallies.

The president is set to hold his first in-person fundraisers at the end of this week.

“Americans are ready to get back to action and so is President Trump. The Great American Comeback is real and the rallies will be tremendous,” Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale said Monday in a statement. “You’ll again see the kind of crowds and enthusiasm that Sleepy Joe Biden can only dream of.”

President Donald Trump throws a hat as he arrives to speak at a campaign rally in Sunrise, Fla., Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Campaign officials said the precise format and locations for the rallies remain to be determined, as many states — and federal guidelines — still caution against holding mass gatherings, particularly in enclosed spaces.

It was unclear what specific precautions would be implemented to protect the 73-year-old president and attendees from the potential spread of the coronavirus at rallies.

Trump announced last week that he was pulling the public portions of the 2020 GOP convention from Charlotte after North Carolina would not guarantee that he would be allowed to fill an arena with mask-less supporters. GOP officials are visiting other cities to determine if they could host the president’s acceptance speech when he is renominated.

Some Trump aides have tried to temper the president’s enthusiasm for holding events before large crowds, warning of negative media coverage should any attendees subsequently come down with the virus.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death. The coronavirus has killed more than 110,000 Americans in a matter of months.

Trump is set to resume campaign fundraisers this week, with smaller high-dollar events in Dallas and at his private club in New Jersey. The roughly two dozen attendees at each fundraiser will be administered COVID-19 tests before entering the events, which will also benefit the Republican National Committee.