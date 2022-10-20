GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man is being held without bond after a reported shooting in the area led to a major drug and weapons seizure at an apartment complex, Gastonia Police said.

According to police, officers responded to an apartment located on May Street for reports of several shots fired in the area.

As officers got to the scene, they saw several spent shell casings in the stairwell that led to one apartment.

Officers were able to identify a 29-year-old man inside and obtained a search warrant.

Once inside the apartment, officers found more than $34,000 in cash, three handguns, two of which were loaded, and one was reported stolen, 150 suspected fentanyl pills, 10 grams of suspected fentanyl powder, 13 pills of suspected MDMA/fentanyl, 250 grams of suspected marijuana, 3.5 grams of suspected crack cocaine, and 268 rounds of ammunition.

Gastonia Police Dept.

Gastonia Police Dept.



Gastonia Police Dept.

Gastonia Police Dept.

Police said tactical-style body armor was also found inside the apartment.

“The man was charged with more offenses than we can list,” Gastonia Police said.