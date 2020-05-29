Republican National Committee urges Gov. Cooper to set guidelines to ensure safe GOP convention

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Members of the Republican National Committee wrote a letter to Gov. Roy Cooper, urging him to set safety guidelines so that constituents and attendees may plan to and safely attend the GOP convention set to take place in Charlotte in August.

“We still do not have solid guidelines from the State and cannot in good faith, ask thousands of visitors to begin paying deposits and making travel plans without knowing the full commitment of the governor, elected officials, and other stakeholders in supporting the convention,” the letter reads.

The RNC issued a set of rules that they will put in place during the event, much of which requires Cooper’s approval. Rules include pre-travel health surveys, daily healthcare questionnaires, thermal scans of all mandatory attendees prior to arrival, and sanitizer for attendees, among other safety protocols.

“With your approval on those proposed safety protocols … we will work with all stakeholders and principals to execute a detailed plan to secure our shared goal of a safe and secure convention.”

Leaders of the Republican party have drawn focus to Cooper in recent days, namely the president as the governor has held firm by his three-phase reopening plan.

In a slew of tweets, the President expressed his frustration with Cooper.

“I love the Great State of North Carolina, so much so that I insisted on having the Republican National Convention in Charlotte at the end of August,” President Trump tweeted. “Unfortunately, Democrat Governor Roy Cooper is still in Shutdown mood & unable to guarantee that by August we will be allowed full attendance in the Arena.”

Trump said “thousands of enthusiastic Republicans and others” must immediately be given an answer by Cooper as to whether or not the space will be allowed to be fully occupied.

The want for an immediate response was echoed in the RNC’s letter to the governor. Officials are asking that Cooper provides guidance by June 3 at the latest.

“President Trump and the Republican National Committee want to hold a safe and successful 2020 Republican National Convention in the impressive city of Charlotte and the great State of North Carolina,” the letter reads.