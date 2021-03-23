Republican NC senator tests positive for COVID-19

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – Sen. Ralph Hise (R-47th) has tested positive for COVID-19.

Lauren Horsch, spokeswoman for Senate leadership, said Hise was last in the General Assembly on Thursday.

He’s been isolating since his positive test on Sunday, she said.

Despite a picture circulating on social media suggesting he was at the Legislature on Monday, he was not, Horsch said.

Hise was a primary sponsor of a school reopening bill that was ultimately vetoed by Gov. Roy Cooper.

Sens. Bill Rabon (R) and Natasha Marcus (D) previously tested positive for the virus.