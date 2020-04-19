Republican senators ask NC governor to allow NASCAR racing

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Five Republican state senators are asking North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to allow NASCAR races, without fans, next month at Charlotte Motor Speedway.
In a normal year, NASCAR would run the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte track over Memorial Day weekend.
RELATED: Full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak in NC
Like other, sports, though, NASCAR’s schedule has been upended by the coronavirus.
NASCAR said Friday it hopes to resume racing at some point in May without fans in the stands.
On Sunday, senators Kathy Harrington, Paul Newton, Todd Johnson, Vickie Sawyer and Carl Ford said allowing a race at Charlotte would require the governor to amend his executive order.
More headlines from CBS17.com:
- Infant, 2 children among latest COVID-19 cases in Robeson County, officials say
- Coronavirus found in semen of COVID-19 survivors; sexual transmission unclear, study says
- NC mother, son say large group of armed people, including off-duty deputy, terrorized them in their home
- Arrests made in shooting death of black man after outcry
- Mystery illness appearing in children linked to coronavirus, doctor says