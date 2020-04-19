Republican senators ask NC governor to allow NASCAR racing

William Byron (24) leads through Turn 1 at the start of a NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Concord, N.C. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) – Five Republican state senators are asking North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper to allow NASCAR races, without fans, next month at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

In a normal year, NASCAR would run the Coca-Cola 600 at the Charlotte track over Memorial Day weekend.

Like other, sports, though, NASCAR’s schedule has been upended by the coronavirus.

NASCAR said Friday it hopes to resume racing at some point in May without fans in the stands.

On Sunday, senators Kathy Harrington, Paul Newton, Todd Johnson, Vickie Sawyer and Carl Ford said allowing a race at Charlotte would require the governor to amend his executive order.

