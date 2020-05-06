Rescue crew member dies during search for man who fell from waterfall in western NC

CASHIERS, N.C. (WNCN) – A member of a rescue squad in western North Carolina died Tuesday while helping search for a man who fell from a waterfall, WLOS reported.

Efforts to rescue 24-year-old Chandler Manuel began on Tuesday after Jackson County Emergency Management received a call from Transylvania County. The call had to do with a man who fell into the water at the base of Whitewater Falls in Cashiers.

The rescue crew member — who has not been identified, but is said to be a longtime of the Glenville-Cashiers Rescue Squad — died when he fell from a rope. His body was recovered at the bottom of the falls just before 4:15 p.m. Tuesday, WLOS reported.

The Transylvania Times reported that Manuel also died, but his body has not been found.

The North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is looking into the incident.

