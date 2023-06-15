STATESVILLE, N.C. (WJZY) — A resident has been charged with killing his roommate at an assisted living facility in Statesville this month, the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said.

Greggory Warner (Courtesy: ICSO)

Deputies responded to calls regarding the incident around 8:45 p.m. on June 2 at an assisted living center on Eufola Road in Statesville.

One of the facility’s residents, Mark Leggette, 69, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to an area medical center, where he was later pronounced dead.

An initial investigation revealed Leggette had suffered blunt force trauma to the head and was beaten repeatedly, according to the sheriff’s report.

Deputies say the victim was beaten over the head with an object, but they would not specify what the murder weapon was.

Leggette’s roommate, Greggory Warner, 61, was identified as the suspect and was arrested. He faces charges, including murder.

Officials are unsure what provoked the attack and say there were no previous issues between the two roommates.

Warner is being held at the Iredell County Detention Center without bond.