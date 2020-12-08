HERTFORD, N.C. (WAVY) – Crews are assessing damage to Town of Hertford’s main gas line.

The Hertford Police Department issued an alert Tuesday morning about the rupture.

Tammie McGee, a spokesperson for Piedmont Natural Gas, said NCDOT struck the line while doing construction at the Wynne Fork Road Bridge.

Construction crews were working on the new bridge and were driving pilings around 9 a.m. when they ruptured the major transmission line.

More than a dozen agencies responded to the call.

First responders evacuated the immediate area. There are no injuries to report.

A temporary evacuation shelter has been established at the Perquimans County Recreation Department on Granby Street in Hertford.

Residents who need to evacuate were contacted directly by either police or fire officials.

Among them were Jim and Francine Jones, who live at the corner of Wynne Fork and Edenton Roads. They got a knock on their door Tuesday morning.

“We have family in Virginia, so we will probably go spend a couple days with them till we find out that we can get back in here,” Jim Jones said.

They say they had to sneak back in to get some necessary items.

“We have medical equipment, CPAP‘s and stuff that we really need,” Francine Jones said. “And a few changes of clothes, dog food, things like that.”

The evacuations will remain in effect until the leak is repaired.

BELOW: Chopper 10 flies over the site of a cut gas line in Hertford, North Carolina Dec. 8, 2020.

The county manager said it could take a day or two to fully contain the leak, but McGee with Piedmont said they won’t have an exact timeline for repairs until they have determined the extent of the damage.

The line continues to transmit natural gas to homes and businesses. Officials said it supplies service eastward from Hertford all the way to the ocean.

Several area businesses near the rupture were also closed.

All customer connections are still active, according to Piedmont Natural Gas. Gas service wasn’t lost in town.

Meanwhile, and unrelated, residents in the Town of Hertford were told to boil their water due to a treatment plant shutdown. That advisory was issued Monday.