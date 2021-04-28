2 deputies shot, 1 killed as standoff continues at Watauga County home

WATAUGA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two deputies were shot while conducting a welfare check at a Watauga County home Wednesday afternoon. Officials have now confirmed that one of them was killed.

The day-long standoff is still underway, according to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said at 9:44 a.m. Wednesday, April 28, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a call for a welfare check along Hardaman Circle in Boone because the homeowner and his family did not attend work recently or respond to telephone calls.

Deputies proceeded to enter the home after discovering all vehicles belonging to the residents were on the property. Upon entering the home, deputies received gunfire from an unknown individual within the residence. Two deputies were struck by the gunfire.

Click the play button below to hear Watauga County Scanner Audio:

One officer, Sgt. Chris Ward, died after being flown to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment. K-9 Deputy Logan Fox remains on the scene. His condition is unknown at this time.

“This is an incredibly tragic situation and our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved as well as their families and our community,” said Watauga County Sheriff Len Hagaman. “I greatly appreciate the tremendous support we are receiving from law enforcement agencies across the region and the state.”





The Sheriff’s Office says the shooter remains active on scene, barricaded in a section of the home and that he’s been periodically firing the weapon in the direction of officers, according to the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office.

Law enforcement currently has the home surrounded and has evacuated nearby residents.

Check back for updates on this developing situation.