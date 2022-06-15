BAYBORO, N.C. (WNCT/WNCN) — A wanted fugitive from Maryland was not exactly flying under the radar when he came face to face with law enforcement after overdosing in a home in Bayboro.

An EMS unit and investigators with the Pamlico County Sheriff’s Office responded to the drug overdose call on June 9.

During the response, it was determined that Andrew James Potter, 36, of Mesic, not only needed medical assistance—but that he was also a fugitive wanted in a vehicle theft case in Baltimore, Md.

EMS officials said Potter refused further medical care or transport to the hospital.

When attempting to take him into custody, deputies said he tried to run away. He was captured a short time later and, during a struggle, a gun was found in his possession.

Officials said Potter also had six grams of meth on him.

Potter, who has previous convictions for weapon possession, was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of methamphetamine

Carrying a concealed weapon

Resist/obstruct/delay an officer

Potter was placed in the Pamlico County Detention Center under a $125,000 secured bond for the above charges. He was being held without bond for his charges in Maryland, pending extradition.