‘Rest easy’: NC police officer dies after off duty medical event

CORNELIUS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Cornelius Police officer died Wednesday morning after a medical event, according to the Cornelius Police Department.

Officials confirmed Officer Joshua Murray died while he was off duty early Wednesday.

“We did all we could, but we could not save Joshua,” said a statement from the Huntersville Fire Department. “We are sad that our community has lost such a young, dedicated, passionate public servant. Rest easy, brother.”

The Cornelius Police Department released a statement after Murray’s death.

“It is with a heavy heart we inform you of the loss of one of our own, Officer Joshua Murray. Officer Murray passed away this morning after an off-duty medical event,” the police statement said.

Police also asked for people to think of Murray’s family.

“We ask for your thoughts and prayers for the family of Officer Murray. Rest easy hero, we have watch from here,” police officials said in a statement.