Retaliation a possible motive in shooting that killed 3-year-old Charlotte boy

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Prosecutors said retaliation may have led to a shooting that killed a 3-year-old boy.

FOX 46 has obtained an incident report which shows one of the suspect’s homes was shot into 24 hours before the shooting where the child was killed.

The incident report said at least one of the victims in the first shooting on Kiev Drive was a student at Hopewell High School.

Police also said there was a connection early on to some local high schools.

On Thursday in court, a judge refused to lower the bond for one of the suspects because it said he’s accused of “extreme violence” and driving away from police while leading them on a chase.

Police said the suspects unloaded approximately 150 rounds into a home on Richard Rozelle Drive. It was the home where 3-year-old Asiah Figueroa was killed by the gunfire on Sept. 7.

Qua’tonio Stephens is one of three people arrested in connection with that shooting. He was charged with accessory after the fact.

But police said Stephens is also involved in other shootings.

In court Thursday, prosecutors and the defense said Stephens admitted to shooting into another home in the same neighborhood as the 3-year-old’s house in retaliation for his own home being shot up earlier in the night.

Prosecutors said two other homes nearby were hit, but Stephens’ attorney says his client never told police he was involved in the other shootings.

“Although Mr. Stephens only admitted to one shooting into an occupied property, I realize at this stage that the court finds there is probable cause to believe that the other houses that were shot into were done as a result of Mr. Stephens or someone he was with,” Rob Corbett said, Stephens’ defense attorney.

Police said they tried to pull Stephens over after the shootings, but he led them on a chase.

He crashed the car, and prosecutors said police recovered two guns in the car Stephens was driving that matched caliber and casings found on scene of the string of shootings and the scene where Figueroa was killed.

The prosecution said the cases involving the other shootings are scheduled to go before a grand jury on Monday.