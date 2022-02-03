Retired NC Army veteran wins $100,000 lottery jackpot after buying $1 ticket

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Steven Sturdavant, of Jacksonville, bought a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $100,000 jackpot, according to an NC Education Lottery news release.

Sturdavant, a 63-year-old former Army staff sergeant, said he first checked the Jan. 28 Cash 5 results early Saturday morning, and he thought the winning numbers looked similar, but he went right back to sleep.

“I was half asleep when I first found out,” Sturdavant said. “When I woke up later that morning, I had to check again to make sure I wasn’t dreaming.”

Sturdavant, who lives in Half Moon, retired from the Army as a disabled combat veteran.

He bought his Quick Pick ticket from the Food Lion on Branchwood Shopping Center in Jacksonville.

“I don’t think it’ll really sink in until I see it in the bank account,” Sturdavant said.

He claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, he took home $71,014.

He said he wants to do some house repairs, buy a new van and then help out some of his family members.