Reward doubled to $20,000 for information after mom of 6 killed in I-95 road-rage shooting

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WNCN) – The reward for information leading to an arrest after a mother of six was shot and killed while traveling on Interstate 95 in Robeson County last week was doubled to $20,000.

Julie Eberly (Used with permission)

Julie and Ryan Eberly were headed from Pennsylvania to South Carolina Thursday to celebrate their seventh anniversary.

Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said the Eberly’s vehicle came close to the suspect’s vehicle during a merge near Exit 22.

The suspect then drove up to the passenger side where Julie was, rolled down his window and fired several times into the Eberly’s vehicle, the sheriff’s office said.

Witnesses said the suspect sped off, got off the interstate on Exit 22, and crossed over the bridge coming into Lumberton.

Ryan Eberly was driving and was not injured, but Julie Eberly died from her injuries.

An anonymous Robeson County resident initially donated $10,000 for a reward for information leading to the shooter’s arrest. Since Friday, more people presented the sheriff’s office with reward money — bringing the total to $20,000.

Monday night, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said it identified the suspect’s vehicle from surveillance footage. It is a silver four-door Chevrolet Malibu. Deputies believe it was manufactured between 2008 and 2013. It has tinted windows and chrome trim around the window frame.

Photo of the suspect vehicle involved in a deadly road-rage shooting in Lumberton. (Courtesy of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies are still seeking additional surveillance footage. Anyone who has a business or residence in the area of Elm Street and Roberts Avenue is asked to review their surveillance system for the vehicle. They’re looking for footage from between 11:40 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. on March 25.