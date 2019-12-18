Reward for information in iconic Charlotte restaurant owner’s fatal shooting rises to $11,000

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg police announced the reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the shooting death of Scott Brooks at his NoDa restaurant earlier this month has increased to $11,000.

“Somebody out there knows something about this case,” said CMPD Captain Rob Dance.

Capt. Dance told WBTV News about the increase to the crime stoppers reward Wednesday morning.

“This family has done a lot for this community,” said Capt. Dance. “We owe it to the Brooks family to do all that we can.”

Police officers say 61-year-old Scott Brooks was been shot while he was opening up Brooks’ Sandwich House during an attempted robbery. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Capt. Dance said they have surveillance video and still photographs of the two men they believe are connected to the case. The business was likely targeted because it deals with cash, police said.

Scott Brooks ran Brooks’ Sandwich House along with his twin brother, David Brooks, for decades. Their father, Calvin “CT” Brooks Jr, founded the iconic restaurant on N. Brevard St. in 1973. Since then, they’ve helped develop the neighborhood surrounding their restaurant into the NoDa we know today.

“The Brooks family have been involved in NoDa for quite some time, they’re definitely an institution,” said Joe Kuhlmann, owner nearby business The Evening Muse. “Such a tragic thing that anybody deserved especially people who have been so kind to the community.”

Violent crime in the area is relatively low, with only a few assaults reported within a half mile of the sandwich shop in the last month.

“This isn’t Charlotte, it really isn’t,” said customer Juandriquez Chambers, who’s been frequenting the restaurant since the 80s. “[In] Charlotte, you can walk down the street with no problems, there wasn’t no violence, not serious violence.”

Anyone with further information about the shooting is urged to call 911, 704-432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.

