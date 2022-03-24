ST. PAULS, N.C. (WNCN) -The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has increased its monetary reward in hopes of finding more information about a teen who was found fatally shot in July.

Marqueise Coleman died at UNC Southeastern Medical Center on July 31 after being shot in Robeson County.

The sheriff’s office increased its reward to $10,000, up from $8,000, on Thursday for any information “leading to probable cause for the issuance of warrant(s) and the arrest of the suspect(s) responsible for the death of Marqueise Coleman,” a news release said.

Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said the sheriff’s office secured the additional funds from an anonymous donor who also wants answers.

“We have citizens of our county helping bring forth reward money and there is no need to withhold information inside and bear the guilt of knowing murderers are amongst us. This family needs answers and we know a few people holds the answers to their prayers,” Wilkins said. “This is a case that can be solved if someone would come forward today.”