Reward offered after NC woman killed in Christmas morning shooting

Jalisa Bellamy, 31, died on Christmas morning following a shooting and a car crash. (Source: Wilmington Police Department)

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Crime Stoppers is now offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to an arrest in connection with the Christmas Day murder of Jalisa Bellamy.

According to the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to a ShotSpotter alert at around 12:30 a.m. Dec. 25 near the intersection of Kenwood Avenue and Market Street.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a car had crashed into a utility pole and both people in the car had been shot.

The driver of the vehicle, Bellamy, 31, passed away at the hospital. The 35-year-old man who was a passenger was treated and released.

On Friday, Wilmington police released photos of the suspect vehicle, a 2006-2012 black Chevrolet Impala, last seen leaving the area after the shooting.

If anyone has any information and wish to remain anonymous, they are encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 531-9845 or use the new Wilmington NC PD app (TEXT 411).

All other calls should be made to the Wilmington Police Department at (910) 343-3609.

