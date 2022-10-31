MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — It was a close call for a motorcyclist traveling on I-77 northbound in the Huntersville area when they wrecked, hit the guardrail, cutting their bike in half, according to Huntersville Fire.

The crash happened Friday afternoon, Oct. 28, on I-77 northbound at I-485, Exit 19.

Huntersville Fire said the motorcycle struck the guard rail, slicing the bike into pieces.

Photos: Huntersville Fire

“Fortunately, the rider was able to dismount and slide; narrowly missing the guard rail,” Huntersville Fire said.

Emergency personnel are asking drivers to please use caution while in the area. The cause of this crash remains under investigation at this time.