NC stretch of I-95 reopens after wreck involving 20 vehicles

ST. PAULS, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say 20 vehicles, including 3 tractor-trailers were involved in a wreck that closed I-95 northbound in the St. Pauls area of Robeson County Saturday morning.

The crash happened before 9 a.m. at Exit 33, near US 301.

That portion of I-95 was closed for hours while crews investigated and worked to clear the scene. It was initially expected to reopen around 2 p.m. but reopened earlier.

Multiple people were transported to the hospital with injuries. There were no fatalities.

Authorities say heavy fog and smoke in the area contributed to the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now