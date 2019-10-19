Road construction worker dead, 3 injured after DWI crash at NC mall, police say

Danyel McKenzie Middleton, who is charged in the incident. The crash scene. Photos from WBTV

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) – Concord Police are investigating a crash that left one dead and three others seriously hurt.

At 1:45 a.m. on Saturday, Concord Police responded to the scene of a fatal vehicle crash involving four road construction crewmen with Cruz Brothers Concrete.

Concord police photo

The incident occurred on Concord Mills Boulevard near Entry A to the Concord Mills Mall.

Police say a 2013 Dodge Dart traveling eastbound on Concord Mills Boulevard drove into an area where a road improvement project was underway.

The area where the road work was being conducted was appropriately marked and adequate lighting was in place to designate the work zone.

The driver of the vehicle, Danyel McKenzie Middleton, 21, struck the four members of the road crew working inside the work zone according to Concord Police.

As a result of the crash, one crew member was pronounced deceased on the scene and the other three were transported to be treated for their injuries.

Danyel McKenzie Middleton

The person who died was identified as Socorro Maya Martinez, 50, of Graham.

Police say Middleton’s blood-alcohol levels were above the legal limit.

Middleton is charged with felony death by motor vehicle. She was transferred to the custody of the Cabarrus County Jail where she is being held on a $1,000,000 secured bond.

Entry 2 eastbound was blocked and the westbound travel lanes were reduced to just two lanes Saturday morning.

All lanes re-opened around 5:30 a.m.

Investigators are currently conducting interviews and reviewing the evidence associated with this fatal traffic crash.

The investigation is on-going at this time.

