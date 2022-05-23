RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A personal injury law firm analyzed 20 years’ worth of crashes on North Carolina roads and has ranked a stretch of road in Rocky Mount as among the state’s deadliest.

In Nagle & Associates, P.A.‘s analysis of crash data, they counted 13,282 people killed in 12,030 crashes on the state’s seven deadliest road segments. Those seven stretches of road were in Charlotte, Asheville, Greensboro, Gastonia, and Rocky Mount.

The Triangle’s only appearance on the list was in Rocky Mount. On Interstate-95 near State Route 1603 and Exit 138, the firm counted 24 crashes and 31 fatalities from 2009 to 2019.

The deadliest piece of roadway was a five-mile stretch in Charlotte on Interstate-85. From 2000 to 2019, between Exit 36 and Exit 41, 42 people died in 39 crashes.

Nagle & Associates used data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. They said they looked at all fatal crashes that occurred on either a primary road or a secondary road in the state.

Study authors said, “While not every crash can be prevented, understanding where danger or risk may be elevated can help drivers take steps to increase safety and lower the likelihood of being involved in a collision.”