Road near NC coast washed away by floods triggered by heavy rains

BLOUNTS CREEK, N.C. (WNCT) – A Beaufort County road is facing weeks of repairs due to damage from heavy rain and flooding.

Those rains did extensive damage to Stilley Town Road, making it impassable. The North Carolina Department of Transportation says it will take two to four weeks to repair.

John Ponds and his wife drove on Stilley Town Road just hours before a 25-foot section of the road collapsed.

“I’d seen the water running across and I called my wife because she was out,” said Ponds, who lives along the road. “I told her to be real careful because the water’s already starting to wash,” he added.

Ponds said it could have been a close call.

“Scary thought. You know, if we had been coming and not really knowing, I could’ve possibly ran into it and someone could’ve been hurt,” he said.

NCDOT officials say massive amounts of water washed away the road and broke apart the culvert underneath it.

Neighbors aren’t surprised.

“As long as that swamp is there, it’s still a chance of it doing it again with that amount of rain,” said William Stilley, who lives on the road.

Stilley says this road closure will inconvenience a lot of people.

“There’s quite a bit of traffic,” he said. “Especially in the morning and afternoon. People coming from the Washington area, this is their shortcut for them to go. And the 18-wheelers hauling the heavy loads, this is their route.”

Both Stilley and Ponds say this closure will affect their daily routines. They’re pleased with the NCDOT’s response, and hope crews will stick to the two to four week timeline.