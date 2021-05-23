Road rage shooting leads to NC man’s arrest

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police arrested and charged a man in a road rage incident in which shots were fired Saturday.

Rasheed Cox, 20, of Riverbend, has been charged with attempted assault with a deadly weapon

with intent to kill, discharging a firearm into occupied property and discharging a weapon in

the city limits.

Cox was placed in the Craven County Jail with a $30,000 secured bond.

Police received a call just before 2 p.m. on Saturday about the incident. Shots were fired at a vehicle in the area of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and River Road.

Officers were able to stop Cox’s vehicle after it was determined the victim’s vehicle was struck multiple times by gunfire, police said.

The victim was not injured, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the New Bern Police Department’s TIPS line at (252) 636-5034 or the Craven County Crime Stoppers line at (252) 633-5141.