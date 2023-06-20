RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Overflowing rivers and streams have already caused damage in the North Carolina mountains as more rain is expected this week.

In most areas of the mountains, between six and eight inches of rain has fallen since Saturday. Up to six inches of more rain is expected through Friday in some areas of the North Carolina mountains.

Several counties were under flash flood warnings for hours on Tuesday. Nearly all of the North Carolina mountains are under a flood watch through Thursday afternoon.

Howard Gap Road Bridge over North Pacolet River in Polk County was closed after flood waters damaged it Tuesday. Howard Gap Road near N.C. 108 was also closed due to flooding.

Gilbert Cove Road also had some areas wash out from heavy rains. Pearson Falls Road had parts wash away on Tuesday also.

Scribens Road and River Road in Polk County were also closed because of flooding.

In western McDowell County near Pleasant Gardens Elementary School, a creek spilled onto a resident’s property and was rising around their home, video showed Tuesday afternoon.

Further east, Tiffany Avenue in Kannapolis had flash flooding with homes and cars flooded on Tuesday. Kannapolis crews evacuated about 30 people.